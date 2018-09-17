Home / Business / ECB unveils higher security 100- and 200-euro notes

ECB unveils higher security 100- and 200-euro notes

Untitled-11.jpg

Like other second-generation notes in the "Europa" series introduced since 2013, the new paper money includes different holograms in a silver strip and an "emerald number" showing the denomination -- this time in an enhanced form with small euro symbols inside the numerals.