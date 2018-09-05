DMC Korangi starts arrangements for Muharram processions: Chairman

KARACHI: The DMC Korangi has started making arrangements to facilitate the mourners of the processions and other religious gatherings which would be organised during the holy month of Muharram-ul-haram.

This was said by Chairman DMC Korangi Syed Naiyyer Raza while visiting different areas of the Korangi zone here, said a statement on Wednesday.

He said that the steps are also being taken for cleaning of the surroundings of Masajid and Imambargahs and routes of the mourning processions as well as removal of encroachments.

Vice Chairman Korangi Syed Ahmer Ali, MPA Ghulam Jeelani and other notables were also present.—APP