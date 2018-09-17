Didn’t take any facial surgeries, whitening injection: Ayeza Khan

Web Desk: Ayeza Khan who gains popularity with her drama Pyarey Afzal, recently shared many of her photos on Instagram.

Breathtaking photos of her definitely make you skip your heart beat. Many people praise her for her beauty. One fan asked her on social media that is she got facial surgery done or whitening injections as Ayeza looked different than usual.

Mother of two replied, “Alhamdulillah, I have not gotten any facial surgeries or whitening injections. I still have the same complexion that I have had all my life.”

“In the coming years, people will look different than now because of new, improved camera. Surgeries have nothing to do with how you look. We just have better cameras now,” she added.

She was also asked, “What have you gotten done to your nose?” Mother of two replied, “It’s just the contouring, nothing else.”

Many of her fans praised her who said that she should get noticed by Hollywood, responding to which Ayeza said, “I will sign a Pakistani film when I want, but for now I enjoy dramas.”