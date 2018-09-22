Dialogue not war is course to peace, says Pak army

RAWALPINDI: Responding to Indian army cheif’s controversial statement, DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor on Saturday said by saying Pakistan is a peace loving country and has played unparalleled role as forces of peace in the region.

“We are on positive trajectory of peace and stability after having gone through efforts over the last two decades. We understand value of peace and shall not allow it to be reversed”, said the army spokesman in a statement.

While rejecting allegations of mutilating body of an Indian BSF soldier, he said “we are professional force and can never undertake such nonprofessional action against any soldier.”

“We believe in coexistence and peace, however, any misadventure shall be effectively responded”, the statement added.

“War is never a solution to any problem. Pakistan has always positively responded to all peace initiatives. It’s India who backs out from dialogue. For peace dialogue is the best course. This we always offer from position of strength not weakness”.

“As stated by government, Indian government is under criticism internally from opposition on various corruption scams and failure of economic agenda. Such statements are attempts to divert domestic narrative towards Pakistan”, DG ISPR said while commenting on Indian war mongering.