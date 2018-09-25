Delimitation in FATA for KP Assembly elections in final stages: Ali Muhammad Khan

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan informed the National Assembly on Tuesday that delimitation process in Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) is in final stages to conduct elections in Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Responding to a Calling Attention Notice regarding, slow process of the merger of FATA into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Muhammad Khan said that the task force headed by Governor KP Shah Farman is working to remove bottlenecks and accelerate the process of merger of FATA with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said the tribal agencies have been re-designated as districts and sub divisions of KPK. Similarly, he said that the posts of political agents and assistant political agents have also been re-designated as Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners.

The Stated Minister for Parliamentary Affairs said that Deputy Commissioner and Assistant Commissioner had been given magisterial power in FATA. For the resolution of health related issues of people of FATA, he said that all FATA agencies had been linked with the Secretariat Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Ali Muhammad Khan said that all the vehicles in the FATA areas had been given tax exemption for five years. The local produced products, he said, had also been given five years tax exemption.

The Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs further stated that the federal government will provide 1.63 billion rupees for the development of these tribal districts.