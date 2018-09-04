Deepika Padukone to feature in next “xXx” film

Web Desk: Deepika Padukone, who made her Hollywood debut with xXx: Return of Xander Cage, will return to the franchise for its fourth installment, reported Indian Express.

On Twitter, director DJ Caruso, confirmed the news.

On Monday, Caruso welcomed Chinese singer-actor Roy Wang to the xXx family. Then a user asked, “What about Deepika Padukone. Will she be part of the film?”

Caruso replied, ‘Yes’.

On the question of Deepika’s shooting schedule for the film, Caruso responded, “Working it out now script being scheduled.”

Deepika’s foray into Hollywood had created a strong buzz. In fact, last year Diesel had made his maiden visit to India as he came down to Mumbai with Caruso and the Bollywood actress to promote xXx: Return of Xander Cage.

The franchise began with the 2002 film xXx, which was followed by the 2005 entertainer xXx: State of the Union.