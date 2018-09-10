Deadly Monkeypox disease hits the world

Web Desk: A rare viral infection ‘Monkeypox’ has been discovered in the world. It involves rash usually starting on the face before spreading to other parts of the body, reported Daily Mail.

The initial symptoms of the disease include fever, headache, aching muscles, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills and exhaustion.

Monkeypox is, in most cases, a mild condition which will resolve on its own and have no long-term effects on a person’s health.

Monkeypox was firstly reported on Friday in a Nigerian national staying at a naval base in Cornwall. And now it has also been discovered in the UK.

Health experts from England said the rare disease doesn’t spread easily and most patients recover within a few weeks, but is can cause severe illness in some people.