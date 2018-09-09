Daraz announces new & enhanced customer, seller platforms

Karachi: Daraz on Sunday hosted its annual Seller Summits in Karachi and Lahore, making several announcements of transformational importance.

CEO, Bjarke Mikkelsen, while addressing the sellers, announced the new strategy of empowering the marketplace sellers to create their own success by giving them access new and highly advanced systems.

The new systems have been co-developed with Alibaba, the Chinese ecommerce giant that acquired Daraz in May 2018.

Key high-impact developments for sellers and customers alike:

The New Seller Center (launching on September 29th) which gives sellers on Daraz complete ownership of their online business. The system includes a highly advanced performance control system to ensure sellers of high quality products and services are promoted and customers are protected.

(launching on September 29th) which gives sellers on Daraz complete ownership of their online business. The system includes a highly advanced performance control system to ensure sellers of high quality products and services are promoted and customers are protected. The announcement of New Daraz App (also launching on September 29th) with many new features and significantly enhanced interface for customers.

(also launching on September 29th) with many new features and significantly enhanced interface for customers. Daraz’s very own logistics service known as Daraz Express.

The ongoing expansion of Daraz’s physical locations – known as Daraz Hubs – all over Pakistan. The Hubs will be used to reduce delivery times through Daraz Express, facilitate easy Seller drop-offs, Customer Returns and Customer Pick-ups.

“Sellers are the heart of Daraz’s e-commerce ecosystem. Making it easy for small-and-medium sized businesses to do business anywhere is our primary mission.” said Mikkelsen.

“We believe that the best person to sell a product or a service is the seller himself – not Daraz. That’s why we want to give the sellers all the tools to do this independently. Our job is to build the tools and the control systems to ensure that the customer is always 100% protected in every single transaction.” he added.—Press Release.