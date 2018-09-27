Dalip Tahil arrested after injuring passengers

Web Desk: Bollywood Veteran actor Dalip Tahil was arrested after his car rammed into an auto-rickshaw and injuring passengers. Reportedly, he was drunk when the incident took place. It is said that he tried to flee but was caught up in the jam, reported India Times.

The passengers caught him. The actor was taken into custody soon after the police was called. The incident caused a passenger a severe jolt to her neck and back.

Allegedly, Dalip Tahil refused to give his blood sample. He was driving under the influence of alcohol. However, he released on bail.