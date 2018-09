Dacoit gang involved in over 200 robberies arrested in Karachi

KARACHI: Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested a three-member dacoit gang from Karachi’s Zaman Town area.

According to police, a three-member gang involved in at least 200 cases of robbery and street crime was arrested from Zaman Town area of the city. The three suspects namely Ateeq, Adnan and Wasif belong to influential families.

The law enforcement agency says that all three are sons of civil servants- with one of them belonging to police- and have themselves applied for civil service. At least 200 cases have been registered in 12 police stations across the city.

Inspector General Sindh Kaleem Imam has lauded Zaman Town police, SSP Korangi Sajid Ahmed Sadozai and his team over the arrest of influential criminals.

It is pertinent to note here that according to a recent report, only in last month, street criminals have snatched at least 3,207 cellphones and 2,778 motorcycles during street crimes in Karachi. —NNI