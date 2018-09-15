Court orders Ayyan Ali to appear on Oct 6 in currency smuggling case

RAWALPINDI: A special court in Rawalpindi has on Saturday directed Ayyan Ali to register appearance before the court along with bail bonds on October 6.

As the hearing began, Ayyan’s counsel presented medical report of and sought immunity from appearance. Upon this, court warned against incessant absence and directed to present model girl along with bail bonds on October 6.

The court further warned that if Ayyan fails in registering appearance, non-bailable arrest warrants would be issued.

Ayyan Ali has been the focus of media attention when authorities nabbed her at the VIP lounge of Benazir Bhutto International Airport in Islamabad.

Under Pakistani laws, no one can carry over $10,000 on a flight, but authorities found $506,800 tucked in her luggage. She was released on bail in July and her lawyer said she had no intention to take money outside Pakistan.

The model has maintained that the money was solely hers since her arrest. —NNI