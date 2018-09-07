Corruption root cause of all evils: NAB chief

ISLAMABAD: Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman NAB said that corruption is root cause of all evils which affects country just like cancer.

Eradication of corruption top most priority of NAB with iron hands. NAB is absolutely committed to eradicate corruption with the realization that eradication of corruption is our national duty.

He said these remarks while chairing a meeting to review performan

ce of all wings of NAB at NAB Headquarters.

He said NAB has devised proactive Anti Corruption Strategy especially operational methodology by setting three stages for proceeding of cases complaint verification, inquiry and investigation. He said the figures of complaints, inquiries and investigations are almost double as compared to the same period of 2017 to 2018.

The comparative figures are indicative of the hard work being put in by all ranks of NAB staff in an atmosphere of renewed energy and dynamism, where fight against corruption is being taken as a national duty.

Increase in the number of complaints also reflects enhanced public trusted in the NAB. The PILDAT in its report supports the position stated above as 42% people trusted NAB against 30 % for police and 29 % for government officials. The report of Transparency International also rated Pakistan in Corruption Perception Index (CPI) from 126 to 116.

He said Pakistan has role model for SAARC countries in eradication of corruption and made first Chairman of SAARC countries Anti-Corruption Forum which is a great achievement for Pakistan due to NAB’s efforts. The World Economic Forum and Mishal Pakistan according to Global Competitiveness Index of the World Economic Forum rated Pakistan from 126 to 122.

He said that NAB has established its first Forensic Science Lab (FSL) in NAB Rawalpindi/Islamabad. The Forensic Science Lab has facilities of Digital Forensics, Questioned Documents and Fingerprint Analysis. On bilateral cooperation, NAB has signed MoU with China to streamline and structure and cooperation in the fields of anti-corruption.

In the context of CPEC this cooperation will further boost confidence in projects undertaken in Pakistan. He said NAB has established more than 50 thousands Character Building Societies (CBS) in Universities/colleges. This initiative of NAB has proved very successful in order to aware our youth about the ill effects of corruption as youth is not our future but asset as well.

He said that NAB has devised Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to rationalize its workload and first time timelines have been prescribed for efficient, effective and expeditious disposal of cases on merit by putting a maximum limit of 10 months- from complaint verification-to-inquiry-to-investigation and finally to a reference in the Accountability Court.

He said that NAB has also introduced a new System of Combine Investigation Team (CIT) in order to benefit from the experience and collective wisdom of senior supervisory officers, a system of CIT comprising of Director, Additional Director, Investigation Officer and a Senior Legal Counsel has been put in place. This is not only lending quality to the work but also ensuring that no single individual can influence the official proceedings of NAB.

He said that NAB’s prime focus is on cases of cheating public at large by fraudulent financial companies, bank frauds, willful bank loan defaults, misuse of authority and embezzlement of state funds by Government servants etc. Since NAB’s inception, one of NAB’s major achievements has been the recovery of around Rs. 296/- billion of ill-gotten money which was deposited in the national exchequer which is a remarkable achievement of NAB.

He said that NAB has developed an effective Monitoring and Evaluation System (MES) catering the needs of all concerned having salient features of maintenance of data at each stage and ability to analyze data in qualitative and quantitative form having warnings and alarms system for violators.

A pilot Project of NAB Rawalpindi was completed. He said that the outcome of the pilot project of NAB Rawalpindi is being shared with all Regional Bureaus with the directions to replicate it in all regional bureaus of NAB for effective monitoring and evaluation to implement Monitoring and Evaluation System across NAB in order to further improve the working of NAB.

Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman NAB said that eradication of corruption is top most priority of NAB by “Accountability for all” by adopting Zero Tolerance Policy across the board. He said that NAB’s proactive Anti-corruption Strategy proved very successful in 2018 which will continue in 2019 due to its effectiveness.

He directed all DGs to arrest all proclaimed offenders and absconders by utilizing all resources and bring them to justice. He said that joint efforts of all stakeholders, civil society, media and people at large can collaborate to check corruption and corrupt practices before happening.—NNI