Corps Commanders pay tribute to Martyrs on National Defence Day

RAWALPINDI: Corps Commanders have paid rich tribute to Martyrs of Pakistan on the occasion of Defence and Martyrs Day 2018.

The homage was paid in the Corps Commanders Conference held in Rawalpindi today with Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa in the chair.

The Army Chief directed that field formation should reach out to families of martyrs in their respective areas as mark of respect and acknowledgment of their great sacrifices.

The Commanders also discussed evolving geo-strategic environment and progress of operation Radd-ul-Fasaad.