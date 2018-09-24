Consume chocolate to sleep more

Web Desk: Some people are compelled to take sleeping pills whenever they are unable to sleep at night, it turns out that there are better alternatives to help people get that much needed rest.

According to a study, eating dark chocolate can actually help a person to sleep better at night. Some edible products like chocolate, nuts and green leafy vegetable contain magnesium and help cells to cope in the body’s circadian rhythm, reported Techtimes.

The circadian rhythm can help in different bodily functions like sleeping, waking and temperature. Notably, magnesium in the cells also contributes to its metabolism or the efficiency of cells to convert nutrients into energy within the day. It controls the burning of energy whenever the cells biologically need it.

Researcher Ooijen siad, “It is now essential to find out how these fundamentally novel observations translate to whole tissue or organisms, to make us better equipped to influence them in complex organisms for future medical and agricultural purposes.”