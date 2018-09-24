COAS visits PMA Kakul

ABBOTTABAD: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that the honour and security of the country always comes first.

According to ISPR, he was talking to faculty and cadets of Pakistan Military Academy, Kakul on Monday.

He said welfare of the soldiers comes next and the comfort of officers comes last always and every time.

The Army Chief emphasized on striving for professional competence, leading the men from front and upholding the virtues of honour, integrity, selfless devotion and rich traditions of Pakistan Army.