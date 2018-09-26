COAS expresses satisfaction over security situation in Waziristan, other districts

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that it is time for Waziristan and other new districts to flourish and progress.

According to a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Wednesday, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited North Waziristan District (NWD).

During his visit, the COAS was briefed on security situation, border management, progress of development works and rehabilitation of TDPs in the district.

Expressing his satisfaction, the Army Chief directed to focus on stability operations and socio-economic development to achieve enduring peace.

While interacting with troops, the COAS commended officers and men for their courage, dedication and spirit of sacrifice and said that they will never allow the reign of terror to return.—INP