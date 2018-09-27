COAS expresses resolve to ensure secure environment for sustained socio-economic progress

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa says the Army will keep doing all that is required for provision of secure environment for sustained socio-economic progress.

Speaking at a conference in Islamabad today (Thursday), he underscored Pakistan’s resolve and determination to confront global phenomenon of terrorism and extremism and cleanse Pakistan of the menace.

He said terrorism has been effectively contained with nation’s support but we need to remain vigilant and follow the correct course to move from survival to revival.

Highlighting internal and external challenges to National Security, the Army Chief said full spectrum of threat demands comprehensive national response involving all institutions of state.