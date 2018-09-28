COAS confirms death sentence to 11 hardcore terrorists

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has confirmed death sentences awarded to eleven hardcore terrorists.

According to Inter Services Public Relations, they were involved in attacking Armed Forces, Law Enforcement Agencies, destruction of an educational institution and killing of innocent civilians.

69 persons including 49 civilians, 20 Armed Forces and Police Officials have been killed while 148 others injured by the incumbents.

Arms and explosives were also recovered from their possession.

These convicts were trial by special military courts.

Besides, four convicts have also been awarded imprisonment.