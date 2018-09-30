CJP orders imediate arrest of “Mansha Bomb”

LAHORE: The Supreme Court has ordered the authorities concerned to arrest Mansha Bomb, who is accused of operating a land grabbing group in Lahore.

A two-member bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Mian Saqib Nisar passed the orders while hearing a citizen’s petition against the land grabber at the Supreme Court Lahore Registry on Sunday.

PTI MNA Malik Karamat Khokhar and MPA Nadeem Abbas were also present in court.

During the proceedings, the police superintendent apprised the court that Mansha Bomb is part of a huge land grabbing group.

He said 70 cases have been registered against him.

At this, the CJP issued orders to immediately arrest Mansha Bomb and directed Malik Karamat Khokhar and Nadeem Abbas to appear before Supreme Court in Islamabad tomorrow.