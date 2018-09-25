CJP constitutes Committee in Amal case

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) has constituted a Committee in Amal case.

He gave directions in this regard during hearing of a suo-motu case regarding death of a ten year old girl Amal, who was hit by a stray bullet in Karachi last month.

The committee would inquire into circumstances leading to her death and recommend measures for improvement of treatment facilities in hospitals.

Speaking to media outside parliament house, parents of Amal thanked the Chief Justice for taking interest in the case.

The apex court has adjourned hearing of a suo-motu case regarding death of a ten year old girl Amal till Thursday.