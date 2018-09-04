China’s this indestructible phone costs you around 48k

Web Desk: All of us are worrying about dropping our phones, or dropping water on our phone. But this new phone gives us a relaxing time.

Behold the ‘uncrackable phone’. The manufacturer of the phone claims it is indestructible.

When Shenzhen, China-based Blackview found that their idea of manufacturing the world’s toughest smartphone had enough backers on Indiegogo, they decided to roll up their sleeves and get to work. The result is the Blackview BV9500 Pro.

Sure, it looks just like any other Android phone. But that’s where the similarities end. The BV9500 Pro claims to have passed the MIL-STD-910G, a US military test for product endurance, and this means the phone can survive drops of over ten feet, not crack even when under 120 kg of load, and sustain extreme temperatures without damage.

The Blackview BV9500 Pro also has an IP68 water and dust resistance rating, which is fantastic given the price at which this device actually sells for — $350 to $350, which is about Rs 48,000.