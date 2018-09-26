China expects Pakistan and India to settle disputes peacefully

BEIJING: A spokesman of the Chinese Foreign Ministry Geng Shuang said on Wednesday that both India and Pakistan are important countries in South Asia, and it would be appreciated if they settle their bilateral disputes through peaceful means.

Replying to a question at a regular news briefing, he said “Maintaining the steady development of India-Pakistan relations is of important significance to the peace and development of the region and the world at large.

We sincerely hope that the two countries can enhance communication and dialogue, properly handle differences, improve their relations and jointly uphold regional peace and stability.”

To another question about the Sino-US trade war, the spokesperson said, the State Council Information Office published a white paper entitled “Facts on Sino-US Trade Frictions and China’s Position.

To this effect, China’s position and attitude have been very clear. Regarding the latest statement from the US, the spokesperson said, first, the large trade deficit between the United States and other countries, and the loss of domestic manufacturing jobs, which is the result of insufficient savings in the United States, international division of labor and production of multinational companies.

The result of the change in layout is the result of the US dollar as the main international currency, and an objective reflection of the complementary advantages of the United States and other countries. It is unreasonable to blame China for its trade deficit and job loss, or for China’s accession to the WTO.

Second, regarding the Sino-US economic and trade frictions, both in the white paper and at the press conference yesterday, the Chinese position has been very clear. We have been emphasizing that the essence of Sino-US economic and trade cooperation is mutually beneficial and win-win. In the past 40 years, Sino-US economic and trade cooperation has brought tangible benefits to the peoples on both sides.

It is not surprising that there are some trade differences and frictions between the two countries. The key is that the two sides should resolve through dialogue and consultation on equality, integrity and mutual respect, rather than unilateralism and protectionism.

Third, the annual general debate of the UN General Assembly is an important platform for the UN member states to elaborate their positions and propositions on the current international situation and major international and regional issues. As an important country in the world today, the United States certainly has its own unique opinions and opinions on a series of issues. I think everyone has noticed it.

At the same time, we hope that the US can also use this opportunity to listen to the speeches of the UN Secretary-General, the UN President and other UN member states. Listen to their voices on adhering to multilateralism, safeguarding the authority of the United Nations, promoting free trade, advocating international rules, and strengthening global cooperation.

Think about what role you can play as the world’s number one power, to promote international and regional hotspot issues, respond to global threats and challenges, and promote world peace and development.—INP