Chief Justice orders PTI’s Imran Shah to submit Rs3 million in dam fund

KARACHI: Chief Justice Saqib Nisar Saturday directed Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s MPA Dr Imran Ali Shah to submit Rs3 million in dam fund within 15 days for torturing a local citizen in Karachi.

While winding up the suo motu notice case against Shah at SC Karachi registry, the CJ allowed the lawmaker to use only a 1800 CC car.

During the hearing, the judge reprimanded Shah and said, “What were you thinking when you slap the citizen? No one even beat an animal like this. This is an unforgivable crime and will not be spared. Being a representative of the public, how could you torture them in this way. I will meet you outside and maybe you should slap me to show how you hit the citizen.”

“There is no compensation for respect and you accepted the money. Why did you forgive him,” asked the CJP from the citizen Daud Chohan.

“The nominated governor came to my house himself to settle the matter,” said Chohan.—NNI