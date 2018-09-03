Chief Justice LHC reviews arrangements for poll at PA

LAHORE:Chief Justice Lahore High Court Syed Yawar Ali on Monday visited Punjab Assembly and reviewed arrangements for presidential election scheduled for Tuesday (September 4).

Secretary Punjab Assembly Muhammad Khan Bhatti apprised the Chief Justice about the arrangements in detail.Chief Justice Yawar Ali,accompanied by Provincial Election Commissioner Zafar Iqbal Hussain, expressed his satisfaction over the arrangements.

Chief Justice Lahore High Court will be presiding officer in the electoral college of Punjab Assembly,while six

officers including registrar Lahore High Court will assist him as polling officers.

Meanwhile, all necessary arrangements have been made for smooth electoral process at Punjab Assembly for presidential election. A detailed directions-notice has already been pasted in Punjab Assembly building to guide Members about the electoral process.

Two polling booths will be established to facilitate 354 lawmakers to cast their votes.

Strict security arrangements will be in place in around the assembly building to avoid any untoward incident.

Assembly secretariat has asked lawmakers and media- persons to carry their special assembly cards with them to

avoid any inconvenience. —APP