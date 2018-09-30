Chelsea’s Luiz loving life under Sarri

LONDON: David Luiz is relishing the enjoyment of playing under new Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri and believes the positive atmosphere at Stamford Bridge has contributed to the London club’s unbeaten start to the Premier League season.

The Blues’ opening seven league games have yielded five wins and two draws, with only a late goal from Daniel Sturridge denying them a victory in a 1-1 share of the spoils at home to Liverpool on Saturday that also preserved the visitors’ unbeaten league record this term.

“Sarri is giving us a lot of happiness to play football. We are trying to enjoy,” Luiz told Chelsea TV.

“He gives us a lot of confidence. He shows us what he wants. He gives us the details about the game.

“He works hard in every situation. And also as a human he’s a fantastic person.”

The Brazilian defender added: “Every single day he says to us ‘you have the best job in the world, so you have to enjoy’.

“You have to try to do this with a big smile. Many people in the world don’t have this privilege.”

Luiz helped Chelsea win the 2016/17 Premier League title in former manager Antonio Conte’s first season as Blues boss.

But he fell out of favour with Conte last season, while injuries kept him sidelined as well.

Luiz, however, is finding life under another Italian boss in the 59-year-old Sarri far more agreeable, while insisting no one at Chelsea is getting carried away by their fine start to the season.

“We’re not going to win the title in this (game, against Liverpool),” he said of a match where Eden Hazard had given Chelsea the lead.

“We tried to do our best to win the game and we continue to work hard every day. The season is long, it’s just the beginning. Let’s continue to play.”

Former Chelsea forward Sturridge’s 50th league goal for Liverpool came in the 89th minute and ensured the Reds remained undefeated in the league ahead of next weekend’s clash with Premier League champions Manchester City.

Hazard’s sixth goal of the season had looked like giving Chelsea all three points before Sturridge’s late intervention.

“Every point counts in the Premier League,” former Chelsea striker Sturridge told Liverpool’s website.

“It’s important for every club to try to pick up points and these games are important, but even if you drop points in these games it’s about having the consistency throughout the whole season because this is just one game in 38 anyway.” —AFP