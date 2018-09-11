Changes in budget to be introduced to make it relevant to economy: Asad

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Asad Omer has said that the Government would soon introduce changes in the budget to make it more relevant to the state of economy and vision of the new Government.

He was talking to a delegation of Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry led by its President Irfan Wahab Khan in Islamabad today.

The Minister said that the government wants to address the issues of twin deficits on a long term basis and the key to the problem lies in promoting manufacturing industry and creating jobs for the youth. This is the area where Overseas Chamber could assist and lead the way.

The Minister said that the government is holding consultation for setting up the Business Advisory Council to establish a liaison between government and business community to make the country regional hub for investors.

Asad Omer said that it is his vision to introduce latest technology in tax system to reduce hassle and bring in more transparency to the system.

He said the Government is firm on its commitment to address the key structural issues of Pakistan’s economy.

The Minister also assured the delegation of his all possible support in improving business environment in the country.

The delegation shared its ideas and proposals to build the investors’ confidence for bringing in more investment to Pakistan.