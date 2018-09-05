Chairman Central reviews installation of sewerage lines

KARACHI: Chairman district Central Rehan Hashmi along with officials concerned reviewed the installation of 12 inches dia sewerage line in the residential areas nearby the Jewellery market at UP Society here.

The Chairman Central also reviewed collection and shifting of garbage activities in union committee no 14 of Sector 11-E North Karachi here, said a statement on Wednesday.

The installation of the sewerage will resolve the long standingsewerage problems of the local residents, the statement said.

Vice Chairman Union Committee no 14 Habib Ahmed, XEN New KarachiMs. Nazish Raza and other officials were also present.—APP