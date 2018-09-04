Ch. Sarwar to take oath as Punjab Governor tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Punjab Governor-designate Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar Tuesday resigned as Senator and will take oath as Governor Punjab on Wednesday.

Talking to media persons outside Parliament House, Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said that he specially delayed his oath taking for Presidential election.

He said, “Being Governor, I will make efforts to use 40 years experience gained in the United Kingdom.”

Talking about the Presidential elections, he said that it was a historical day when members of National Assembly, Senate and all provincial assemblies took part in the election process.

Congratulating Dr Arif Alvi over his success in the Presidential election, Chaudhry Sarwar said that he (Dr Alvi) belonged to middle class and was with Prime Minister Imran Khan for last 22 years.

The Punjab Governor-designate said that his government would make Pakistan according to visions of Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Muhammad Iqbal.—INP