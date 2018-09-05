CEC to announce final result of Presidential election today

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Justice Sardar Muhammad Raza will announce the final presidential election result today.

After the announcement of official result, the Federal Government would notify the name of successful candidate for the slot of President of Pakistan.

Earlier, the ECP released a statement announcing Arif Alvi’s win after bagging a lion’s share of votes with 353, followed by Maulana Fazl ur Rehman 185 with Aitzaz Ahsan coming in last with 124 votes.

President Arif Alvi will take oath to his office on Sunday.

The term of incumbent President Mamnoon Hussain is due to expire on Saturday.