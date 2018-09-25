CCI meeting: Center, provinces agreed over true implementation of the AGN Qazi formula

The Council of Common Interests (CCI) has directed the Higher Education Commission to finalize its recommendations within a month for a countrywide uniform higher education system in coordination with federal and provincial governments.

The meeting presided over by the Prime Minister Imran Khan also directed HEC to formulate a strategy for the uplift of educational institutions. .

The CCI directed the Planning Commission to review the projects of power distribution and transmission network in Balochistan.

The Center and the provinces agreed over the true implementation of AGN Qazi formula for the distribution of net hydel profits.

The CCI constituted a committee under the Minister for Inter-provincial Coordination to formulate recommendations on devolution of Employees Old Age Benefits Institution and the Workers Welfare Fund to the provinces.

It decided to launch a nationwide “Pakistan Cleanliness Movement” that would be inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan on 7th of next month.

The Prime Minister, in his remarks on the occasion, stressed on the need for improvement of educational standard in Balochistan and directed the HEC to take measures in coordination with the provincial government.

He told the meeting that the services of Shaukat Khanam Hospital would be extended to Balochistan for the provision of healthcare facilities, particularly, the diagnosis of cancer.

The Prime Minister directed to establish a comprehensive and transparent mechanism for water distribution among the provinces and the provision of timely updates to the provinces.