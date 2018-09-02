Case registered against Shajeel Memon over liquor bottles

Karachi: Case has been registered against Sharjeel Memon at the Boat Basin Police Station after recovering liquor bottles from his hospital room. His three employees have also been named in the case.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Nasir Hussain said, ‘The case of liquor bottles in the room of Sharjeel Memon will be investigated. It is condemn-able if found true.”

Earlier, three bottles of liquor were found from his hospital room during the inspection by the Chief Justice, later the police sealed the hospital room.