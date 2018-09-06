Canada revises travel advisory for Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: After the removal of Islamabad from the list of “avoid non-essential travel” cities by the Government of Canada, the Global Affairs Department has revised the travel advisory for Pakistan by observing that there was decrease in risk level for Canadians to travel to Islamabad.

The High Commission of Pakistan had impressed upon the Canadian authorities to revise the advisory for Pakistan as the security situation in the whole country had improved significantly, a press release received here from Ottawa, Canada on Thursday said.

In the first step towards that direction, the Canadian government has informed about excluding Islamabad from that category and further steps will be taken in the light of evolving security situation, it added.—APP