Canada, Pakistan music bands enthrall audience at Lok Virsa

ISLAMABAD: Canadian music band “A Tribe Called Red” and Pakistan music band ‘Khumariyaan’ have enthralled audience here at musical concert organized by Canada High Commission at Open Air Theatre of Lok Virsa.

Canadian High Commissioner to Pakistan Perry John Calderwood, Executive Director Lok Virsa Shaheera Shahid, foreign diplomats and a large number of foreigners and local audience attended the concert.

“A Tribe Called Red” represents both rich musical history that pre-dates the founding of Canada and our culture at its most modern.

The Canada Music Group representative said that it was amazing experience to come here and perform in the music loving people of Pakistan, adding that his group would like to always come and collaborate with Pakistani musicians.

A rising music group A Tribe Called Red is making an impact on the global electronic scene with a truly unique sound. The Canadian DJ collective ATCR is a modern gateway into urban and contemporary indigenous culture and experience, celebrating all its layers and complexity.

ATCR straddles a broad range of musical influences based in modern hip-hop, traditional pow wow drums and vocals, blended with edgy electronic music production styles. Currently made up of Bear Witness and 2oolman, ATCR first got together in 2008.

They are part of a vital new generation of artists making a cultural and social impact in Canada alongside a renewed Aboriginal rights movement.

The band found its roots when Bear Witness and Ian Campeau realized their home city of Ottawa had dance nights that represented every culture there but their own, so deciding to, “throw a party,” was more than just for fun—these Electric Pow Wows were to portray their Aboriginal culture within urban centres where historically, its involvement has been erased Thus, the band has been involved in activism from its very origin.

A Tribe Called Red was the first album by ATCR was nominated for the 2012 Polaris Music Prize. After their debut, the ATCR went on tour across North America and Europe, where they participated to the World Music Expo in Greece.

Nation II Nation (2013) was ATCR’s second album was nominated for a Polaris Prize. We are the Halluci Nation (2016) was the third album of A Tribe Called Red was released in September 2016. -APP