Britain says Russia interview is “an insult”, “deeply offensive”

LONDON: Britain criticised on Thursday an interview with two Russians resembling men which it accuses of attempting to murder a former spy, saying it was “an insult to the public’s intelligence” and “deeply offensive”.

“The lies and blatant fabrications in this interview given to a Russian state-sponsored TV station are an insult to the public’s intelligence. More importantly they are deeply offensive to the victims and loved ones of this horrific attack,” Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman told reporters.

“Sadly, it is what we have come to expect … The police have set out very clearly the evidence against these two men. They are wanted men and we have taken all steps to ensure they are apprehended and brought to justice in the UK if they ever again step foot outside Russia.”–Reuters