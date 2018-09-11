Boy rejected after proposing girl in new Spiderman game

Web Desk: The latest PS4 Spiderman game is trending and getting rave reviews. Many players of the game noticed a message written on the marquee of a theatre inside the game, which seems like a marriage proposal, reported Ladbible.

Surprisingly, the game developer who worked on the game did it to impress his girlfriend. In May, a YouTube Vlogger Tyler Schultz reached out Spiderman’s developer and asked them to put a hidden message for her girlfriend in the game.

@EvanFilarca #spideysquad I need your help. This may be selfish, but I’m ready to propose to my girlfriend and want to do it in a big way. @insomniacgames @bryanintihar @BillRosemann is there anyway you can put an Easter egg of “Madison, will you marry me?” Anywhere in the game? — Tyler (@topnotch1210) May 11, 2018

But the big question was, did his girlfriend finally agree to marry him?

In a YouTube message, the boy Tyler revealed that his girlfriend dumped him for his brother. She also said to him that this wasn’t the way she wanted to be proposed to.