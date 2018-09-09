Boxer Amir Khan beats Colombia’s Samuel Vargas

Birmingham: Pakistan-origin British Boxer Amir Khan has won the welterweight world title, beating Samuel Vargas of Colombia in Birmingham on Saturday night.

Khan managed to overcome his opponent in all 12 rounds of the game, with the decision of his win made on points. Amir scored 119, 119 and 118 while the other contestant Samuel scored 108, 109 and 110 points.