‘Bottles found in Sharjeel’s hospital room contained honey, olive oil’

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party leader Nasir Hussain Shah on Saturday claimed the three bottles recovered from former Sindh minister Sharjeel Memon’s hospital room didn’t contain liquor but honey and olive oil.

Speaking to media, Shah offered that a medical check-up of Memon be conducted to ascertain the fact.

He said they held Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar in high esteem.

The PPP leader said the bottles recovered from the hospital’s kitchen should also be sent for an examination.

He said Memon, who had undergone a surgery recently, needed dressing for two or three more weeks, adding the surgery was part of record and offered an inquiry into the matter.

He lamented that the former minister’s driver and guard were arrested without any plausible reason.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Saturday paid a surprise visit to Memon’s room at a private hospital in Karachi and said to have recovered three bottles of liquor from his room.—NNI