Web Desk: Bharti Singh and his husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa are down with dengue and have been admitted to Hospital, reported Indian Express.

The couple had been running a fever later doctors diagnosed dengue. On Sunday, they were admitted to the hospital and are currently under observation.

The couple was recently in news over their participation in Bigg Boss 12. During the grand launch in Goa, host Salman Khan had introduced Bharti and Haarsh as the first celeb jodi of the season.