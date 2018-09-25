The best and worst foods for your child’s brain

Web Desk: Protection of the brain cell is crucial for healthy life because our brain cells are irreplaceable. Brain is very hungry organ- the first of the body’s organs to absorb nutrients from the food we eat. We should be careful while feeding, because the diet we choose will influence the brain health of kids.

The best thing you can give your child is your attention from initial stage. Supporting the brain at an early age is essential. The first three years of a child’s life are especially critical for brain development. During this time, a baby figures out how to think, learn, explore. It totally consists of learning cognitive skills. So baby needs the most nutrient-dense foods.

Milk and Yogurt

Breast milk is the best baby food and yogurt has fatty-acids and vitamins that support brain cell growth and functioning, while probiotics support gut health, boosting baby’s immune system and behavior.

Beans

Beans are special because they have energy like protein and complex carbs and fiber, plus lots of vitamins and minerals. Kidney and pinto beans have more omega 3 fatty acids.

Eggs

Eggs contain omega-3 fatty acids, zinc, protein, a B vitamin that support memory formation and concentration.

Fish

Fish is a good source of omega 3s and vitamin D, which help brain to protect from memory loss. The more we are able to give omega 3s to the brain, the better it will function.

Oats

Oats are one of the most familiar hot cereals for kids and a very nutritious “grain for the brain”. Oats provide excellent energy or fuel for the brain that kids need first thing in the morning. Loaded with fiber and B-vitamins oats keep a child’s brain fed all the time at school.

Berries

Berries includes strawberries, cherries, blueberries and blackberries. If the color of berries is intense, they are said to be more nutritious. It has high level of antioxidants and vitamin C. Extracts of blueberries and strawberries improves memory.

These are the worst foods for brain development.

Fast food, white sugar, white flour products (white bread, pasta, crackers, pies, cakes, and cookies)

Soda, processed meats (bologna, pastrami, most deli meats, frankfurters, etc.)

Processed cheese (American cheese, string mozzarella, etc.)

Source – mbgrelationships