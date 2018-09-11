Begum Kulsoom Nawaz passes away

London: Wife of Nawaz Sharif, Begum Kulsoom nawaz has passed away on Tuesday in London after suffering highly critical diseases related to cancer, Aaj News reported.

She has been undergoing a treatment in London.

Begum Kulsoom contested and won NA-120, a traditional bastion of the Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) after the seat fell vacant following Nawaz’s disqualification by the Supreme Court (SC) in the Panama Papers case.

Kulsoom Nawaz Sharif was a Paksitani politician. She was born into a Kashmiri family in Lahore. She graduated from Forman Christian College University.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Kalsoom Nawaz. He said all facilities will be provided to the family and heirs of Kalsoom Nawaz as per law.

The Prime Minister has directed Pakistani High Commission in London to assist in provision of all necessary facilities to the heirs of the deceased.

The Prime Minister said, “Kulsoom Nawaz was a brave lady.”

He also commiserated with family of the deceased.