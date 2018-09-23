Bangladesh bat against Afghanistan

ABU DHABI: Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza won the toss and opted to bat against Afghanistan in their crucial Super Four stage game in the Asia Cup in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Both teams have lost the first Super Four game so this is must win game for both in order to qualify for the final in Dubai on Friday.

Teams

Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza (capt), Liton Das, Nazmul Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Imrul Kayes, Mohammad Mithun, Mehidy Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Nazmul Islam

Afghanistan: Asghar Afghan (capt), Mohammad Shahzad, Ihsanullah Janat, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Samiullah Shenwari, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Aftab Alam, Mujeeb Ur Rahman—AFP