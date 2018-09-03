Balochistan Health Secretary to expand reach of nutrition programme

In Balochistan, the provincial health department has completed its work to expand Nutrition Project for Mothers and Children to twenty-four more districts of the province.

Provincial Health Secretary Muhammad Nasar said expansion of the project to the new districts is awaiting the provincial cabinet’s approval.

He said earlier, the project marked significant achievements in seven districts of the province, where its first phase was launched.

Saleh Nasar said this programme helped curtail mortality rate in Dera Bugti, Khulo, Punjgor, Killa Saifullah, Lasbila, Noshki and Kharan.

He said as a result of careful measures taken by the health department under this programme, malnutrition ratio of under five years of age children has reduced by thirty percent in last two years.

The Secretary said ten per cent reduction in anemia has also been achieved.