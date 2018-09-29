Babar Awan seeks documents from Shahbaz in civil suit

ISLAMABAD: Dr Babar Awan, the lawyer of Chairman Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan, has sought documents from Shehbaz Sharif in a civil suit, filed against Khan in the court of Additional and District Judge, Lahore.

According to Central Media Department of PTI, in the application filed by M/s Babar Awan in the court, it is stated that the title suit is pending adjudication before the court and the next date of hearing is September 29.

Awan in the application stated that the plaintiff Shehbaz Sharif said that he was highly respectable individual who allegedly enjoys an excellent reputation in both national and international circles, having a long and illustrious career in politics and public service to his credit.

The plaintiff further alleged in the same paragraph that he is widely known and respected for his credibility, hard work, integrity and competence.

Shehbaz is asked to produce documents which negate the said stance of the plaintiff and are in his possession.

Awan asked for copies of notices under section 19 of NAB Ordinance 1999 in all pending inquiries and investigation in the National Accountability Bureau pending against the plaintiff.