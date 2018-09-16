Atleast 2 killed in Gujranwala traffic accident

Gujranwala: A collision between truck and trolley at Gujranwala motorway has killed two people, reported Aaj News.

According to details, on the motorway coming from Faislabad to Gujranwala, a mini truck collided with heavy trolley, resulting the killing of driver and helper of mini truck.

Police personnel said that police has shifted the driver Muhammad Arshad (45) and helper Waseem Akram (27) to hospital, where both of them lost their lives.

Police has arrested the driver of heavy trolley, whose vehicle plate number is TLY215.