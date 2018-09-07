Atif Mian resigns from EAC

ISLAMABAD: Dr Atif Mian resigned from the Economic Advisory Council (EAC) on Friday after being asked by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government to step down.

Dr Atif Mian on his Twitter account said that he had resigned from the Economic Advisory Council because the government was facing pressure regarding his appointment from clerics. He added that he was ready to serve Pakistan as this was the country he was raised in and loved to a great deal.

“Moving forward, I now hope and pray that the Economic Advisory Council is able to fulfill its mandate in the very best way so that the Pakistani people and nation can prosper and flourish,” he tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry took to Twitter and said, “The government has decided to withdraw Dr Mian’s EAC appointment.”

“The government wants to move forward taking along ulema and all segments of the society, and if a different perception develops through a nomination, it is not right,” Chauhdry added.—INP