Astronauts are sending crazy pictures of alien world

Web Desk: Japan’s Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) has successfully confirmed the landing of its two rovers on the asteroid Ryugu, reported India Times.

The twin rovers took four years to reach the asteroid’s destination. The Japanese space agency has confirmed the news and said, “The two rovers are in good condition and are transmitting images and data. Analysis of this information confirmed that at least one of the rovers is moving on the asteroid surface.”

Due to low gravity, the two rovers can’t roll around and move, so they need to get from one place to another. And this gives us some interesting images.

Have a look at the images.

This is a picture from MINERVA-II1. The color photo was captured by Rover-1A on September 21 around 13:08 JST, immediately after separation from the spacecraft. Hayabusa2 is top and Ryugu’s surface is below. The image is blurred because the rover is spinning. #asteroidlanding pic.twitter.com/CeeI5ZjgmM — HAYABUSA2@JAXA (@haya2e_jaxa) September 22, 2018

This dynamic photo was captured by Rover-1A on September 22 at around 11:44 JST. It was taken on Ryugu’s surface during a hop. The left-half is the surface of Ryugu, while the white region on the right is due to sunlight. (Hayabusa2 Project) pic.twitter.com/IQLsFd4gJu — HAYABUSA2@JAXA (@haya2e_jaxa) September 22, 2018