Arif Alvi taken oath as 13th President of Pakistan

Islamabad: Newly-elected President, Arif Alvi has taken oath as a 13th new president of Pakistan at a ceremony in Islamabad today, reported Aaj News.

At the on-going oath-taking ceremony, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib administered oath to President Arif Alvi.

The event is attended by PM Imran Khan, Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar, head of all three armed forces and Chairman joint chiefs of Army Staff General Zubair Mehmood Hayat.

Khuwaja Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and Shah Farman are also present in the event.

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdaar, Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, also present in the presidency.

Mamnoon Hussain’s five-year term of presidency ended when president Dr Arif Ali signed the loyalty oath.

Arif Alvi won the presidential election on Tuesday last by securing three hundred and fifty-two votes in the electoral college of National and Provincial Assemblies and the Senate.