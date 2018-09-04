Arif Alvi elected as 13th president of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate Dr Arif Alvi has been elected as the thirteenth President of Pakistan according to unofficial results on Tuesday, AajNews reported.

Arif Alvi was contesting the presidential election against Pakistan People Party (PPP) candidate Aitzaz Ahsan and the candidate of joint opposition JUI-F Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman.

Arif Alvi has recieved 78 electoral votes from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) assembly, while Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman and Aitzaz Ahsan recieved 26 and 5 electoral votes respectively from the KPK assembly.

Arif Alvi has recieved 45 electoral votes from Baluchistan, 56 from Sindh assembly and 78 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly. The results from Punjab assembly are awaited.

A total of 424 out of 432 votes were cast in the parliament out of which 6 votes were rejected.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Dr Arif Alvi recieved 212 votes, joint opposition candidate Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman recieved 131 and Pakistan People Party (PPP) Aitzaz Ahsan recieved 81 electoral votes.