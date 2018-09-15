Apple iPhone XS, XR and XS Max turned into online jokes

Web Desk: Apple recently has released its three phones iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR, it’s launch was one of the biggest tech events of the year.

The prices of iPhone are always high and naturally people joke about buying iPhones with a kidney. But when desi users found out that Apple has finally imbibed the dual SIM feature, is led to another round of jokes.

Have a look at the relatable jokes that have left everyone ROFL-ing.

Apple user learning to manage dual sim from samsung users. #AppleEvents pic.twitter.com/Tg6J7AntAa — Shash (@pokershash) September 13, 2018

A dual sim iPhone wohaaaaa!!!! I do have a spare sim but I don’t have a spare kidney 😕 #AppleEvent — Prerna (@miss_cherished) September 13, 2018

Me and my broke friends checking the price of the new iPhone. #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/88a1yUyeDm — Bade Chote (@badechote) September 12, 2018

Android be like : Launch wo kar rahein hain par features humaare hain.#AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/v24iRk4tst — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) September 12, 2018