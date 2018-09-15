Apple iPhone XS, XR and XS Max turned into online jokes

Web Desk: Apple recently has released its three phones iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR, it’s launch was one of the biggest tech events of the year.
The prices of iPhone are always high and naturally people joke about buying iPhones with a kidney. But when desi users found out that Apple has finally imbibed the dual SIM feature, is led to another round of jokes.
Have a look at the relatable jokes that have left everyone ROFL-ing.
Apple user learning to manage dual sim from samsung users. #AppleEvents pic.twitter.com/Tg6J7AntAa
— Shash (@pokershash) September 13, 2018
A dual sim iPhone wohaaaaa!!!!
I do have a spare sim but I don’t have a spare kidney 😕 #AppleEvent
— Prerna (@miss_cherished) September 13, 2018
Fixed it. #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/6Y1cHkcrzY
— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) September 12, 2018
— Romz (@RomanaRaza) September 13, 2018
Me and my broke friends checking the price of the new iPhone. #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/88a1yUyeDm
— Bade Chote (@badechote) September 12, 2018
Android be like : Launch wo kar rahein hain par features humaare hain.#AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/v24iRk4tst
— SAGAR (@sagarcasm) September 12, 2018
Me: Please make durable charging cables
Apple: Here take a phone similar to the last one
Me: But cable
Apple: Okay take a new watch too
Me: what about the cable tho
Apple: #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/GxZk0rYdLA
— ✪ Veer ✪ (@ClawedHumor) September 13, 2018
Android user watching #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/MlWvCG6gRT
— Optic (@OpticBlur) September 13, 2018