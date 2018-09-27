Anushka: Talking to Shah Rukh Khan was scary

Web Desk: ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’ was the debut movie of Anushka Sharma in which she worked opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Then she was featured opposite SRK in the movie ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ and soon the duo will be seen in Zero this year.

According to Hindustan Times, She shared her experience of working with superstar in high value. She says, “I think Shah Rukh is definitely somebody who I value a lot in my life. He has been someone who has been extremely kind to me with my very first film. I think as a person he has also changed over the years. I feel my relationship with him has changed because now I’m more comfortable with him in talking to him. I can actually have a conversation with him.”

Anushka says as a debutant she would be ‘too scared’ to talk to Shah Rukh. “Anything I wanted to tell him, I’d feel (it is) so unimportant. ‘Why should I share that with him?’ Now I’m so much more comfortable.”

Anushka says, for Shah Rukh, Zero is like his “child”. “I think seeing him go through that process of being passionately involved with this film is so inspiring,” she adds.